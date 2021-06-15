Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

