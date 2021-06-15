SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 189,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SBOW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,798. The firm has a market cap of $291.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.65. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at $526,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

