Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $246.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Signature Bank stock opened at $241.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after acquiring an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

