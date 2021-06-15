Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.