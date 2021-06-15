Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Increases By 118.6%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QEBR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 50,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

