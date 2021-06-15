Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Increases By 118.6%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QEBR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 50,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.19.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
