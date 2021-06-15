Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Expands By 42.9%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

TKHVY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock remained flat at $$17.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

