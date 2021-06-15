Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Expands By 71.7%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the May 13th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 173,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,446. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

