Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Decreases By 29.6%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY remained flat at $$6.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

