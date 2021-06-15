Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Drops By 46.2%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the May 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TATT opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.81% of TAT Technologies worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

