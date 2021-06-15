Short Interest in Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Declines By 28.5%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 171.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCFLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

