Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Decreases By 33.3%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

RNLSY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 42,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,977. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

