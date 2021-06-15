Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Rises By 189.5%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

