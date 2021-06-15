Short Interest in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Decreases By 49.6%

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 429,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period.

PNNT stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

