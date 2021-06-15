Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Decreases By 34.4%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 554.0 days.

PRRWF remained flat at $$27.24 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206. Park Lawn has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRRWF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.85.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.