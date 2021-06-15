Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Drops By 45.2%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.01. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $2.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Several brokerages have commented on OMVKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

