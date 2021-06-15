Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declines By 58.8%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

LGI opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.