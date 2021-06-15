Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Decreases By 64.7%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Japan Airlines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Japan Airlines in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

JAPSY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,248. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.