Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Drops By 27.1%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHIVF opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00. Invesque has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Several research firms recently commented on MHIVF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of Invesque in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Invesque in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

