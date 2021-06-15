Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Expands By 150.0%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 218,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 182,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $48.75 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.25.

