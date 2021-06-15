Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Increases By 198.2%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the May 13th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.4 days.

OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

