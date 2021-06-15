Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Increases By 198.2%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the May 13th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.4 days.
OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $19.60.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
Featured Article: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.