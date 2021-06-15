Short Interest in IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Increases By 106.8%

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of IMC International Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,915. IMC International Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.
About IMC International Mining
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.