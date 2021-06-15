Short Interest in IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Increases By 106.8%

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of IMC International Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,915. IMC International Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

About IMC International Mining

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

