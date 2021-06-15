Short Interest in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Drops By 55.6%

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HIGA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,974. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.