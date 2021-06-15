Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Grows By 75.2%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the May 13th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

In other news, Director Jason W. Reese purchased 328,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $782,272.68. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

