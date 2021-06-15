Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Expands By 69.5%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the May 13th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.52. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

