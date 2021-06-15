Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Decreases By 36.7%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the May 13th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Denka from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Denka stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162. Denka has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

