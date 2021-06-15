Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Grows By 115.2%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the May 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CKHUY remained flat at $$7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 155,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2982 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

