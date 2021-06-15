Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Drops By 43.0%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:IMOS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,367. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

