Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 62.5%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

