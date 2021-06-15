Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Increases By 100.0%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CB Scientific stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 6,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,334. CB Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75.
About CB Scientific
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.