Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Increases By 100.0%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CB Scientific stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 6,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,334. CB Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

