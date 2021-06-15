Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Increases By 76.6%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 680,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22,018.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

