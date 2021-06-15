Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Declines By 27.3%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,871,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

