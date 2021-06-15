Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Increases By 52.3%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. AerCap has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 273,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AerCap by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AerCap by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 740,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,455,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

