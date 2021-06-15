Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Expands By 64.3%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ATEYY opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

