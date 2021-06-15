Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

