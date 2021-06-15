Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $4.55 million and $690,388.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00792526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.57 or 0.07959202 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

