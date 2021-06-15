Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Semtech reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Semtech by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.