Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 75,114 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIC opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 2.54. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

