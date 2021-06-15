Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,633 shares of company stock worth $21,552,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.29. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.75 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

