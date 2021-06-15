Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 387.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Carvana by 63.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $278.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.88. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $13,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $959,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,204,502 shares of company stock worth $323,889,171. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

