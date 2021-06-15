Sei Investments Co. Purchases 137,253 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,253 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,183,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,597,000 after acquiring an additional 735,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

