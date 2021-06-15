Sei Investments Co. Has $16.27 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

JKHY opened at $163.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

