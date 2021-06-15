Sei Investments Co. Has $15.96 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,081 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,187,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $140.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.35. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.