Sei Investments Co. Acquires 67,251 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 204.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,251 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $175.16 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $175.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

