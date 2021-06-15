Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 910 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.71. 64,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,717. The stock has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.