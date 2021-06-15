Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 889 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $87.41. 4,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.