Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 59 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,670 shares of company stock worth $41,950,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.06. 103,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.94. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $171.27 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

