Security National Bank of SO Dak Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 37,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,803. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

