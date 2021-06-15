Secret Market Capitalization Tops $104.55 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003693 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $104.55 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00428572 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016944 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.21 or 0.01142956 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,907,154 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

