Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,497. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

