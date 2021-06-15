SCS Capital Management LLC Has $570.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 10.8% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $570,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

